Viaplay wystartuje w Polsce 3 sierpnia

🇵🇱🇵🇱@nent_group will launch its #Viaplay streaming service in Poland on 3 August. Viaplay will offer a unique combination of premium live sports, Viaplay Originals, international films and series, and kids content. It'll be priced at PLN 34/month.https://t.co/iohgglXVpS pic.twitter.com/XCCj2hJugL